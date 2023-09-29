Detroit Lions locker room celebration following 34-20 win over Packers [Video]

Detroit Lions locker room celebration following 34-20 win over Packers

On Thursday night, our Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they went into Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. To say that they took advantage of the opportunity would be an understatement. Not only did the Lions win the game, they absolutely dominated the Packers on their home turf. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was extremely fired up during the team's locker room celebration.

Celebrate Good Times!

By beating the Packers at Lambeau, the Lions now sit alone at the top of the NFC North with a 3-1 record. One reason why the Lions have been so good during their three wins is their defense, which has been dominant. While speaking to his team in the locker room, Dan Campbell made sure to emphasize that.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: VICTORY FRIDAY!!!

