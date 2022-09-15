Detroit Lions make pair of roster moves prior to matchup vs. Commanders

Detroit Lions

The Lions announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday

Highlights
  • The Lions moved RB Justin Jackson to the active roster
  • Darrin Paulo has been re-signed to the practice squad

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

The Lions will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2022 season as the Commanders will be trying to move to 2-0 following their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced a couple of minor roster moves, including signing RB Justin Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. The Lions also announced they have re-signed T Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

