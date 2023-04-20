The Detroit Lions have been busy with top-30 visits leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft deadline, with TCU RB Kendre Miller reportedly being among the players who visited the team. While it may not be a priority for the Lions to select a running back early on in the upcoming draft, Miller could be a valuable addition to the team's roster as a backup with the potential to start in the future.

Key Points

The Lions have had a top-30 visit with Miller.

Miller could provide depth to the Lions' running back rotation.

The Lions may not necessarily be looking to select a running back early on in the draft.

Miller ran for 1399 rushing yards on 224 carries and 17 touchdowns in college.

Miller is projected to be selected on the early stages of day three of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions meet with RB Kendre Miller

While the Lions may not necessarily be looking to draft a running back early on in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team's visit with Miller suggests that they are keeping their options open, and considering all possibilities. Miller could be a diamond in the rough for the Lions in the later stages of the draft.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes will consider all options in the 2023 NFL Draft

Brad Holmes has made himself very clear that he is not about drafting for need, but rather about drafting the best football player available that he believes will fit what the Lions are trying to do. If Miller is around on Day 3, it would not be surprising to see the Lions select him.