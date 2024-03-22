fb
Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker switches number for 2024

Hendon Hooker switches number after wearing No. 12 as a rookie.

Detroit Lions NFL Draft: Lions land Laiatu Latu in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

It will be interesting to see how the Detroit Lions NFL Draft strategy plays out.

Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation to Begin 2024 Season

Here is the Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation to start off the season.
Detroit Lions Named as Fit for Xavien Howard

The Detroit Lions have been making waves in the NFL, with their recent performance taking them to the NFC Championship round. The team’s rebuild has exceeded expectations, however, there’s still room for improvement, especially in the secondary. This is especially true when considering Cameron Sutton is no longer a member of the team as he has been released after a warrant was issued for his arrest for alleged domestic violence by strangulation.

Xavien Howard as a Potential Fit

Enter Xavien Howard, the former Miami Dolphins cornerback. According to Garrett Podell, the Lions would be a great fit for Howard.

“The NFC runner-ups are in a great spot as their rebuild is now ahead of schedule with the team reaching the conference championship round with rookies like running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, and safety Brian Branch playing key roles. However, Detroit’s secondary could still use some work as it was below league average in pass defense (336.1 passing yards per game allowed, 19th in NFL). Howard can add some needed experience to what’s overall a young defensive backfield,” says Podell.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions‘ secondary was below league average last season.
  2. The release of Cameron Sutton creates an opportunity for a new addition.
  3. Xavien Howard‘s experience could provide the stability and leadership needed for the Lions’ defensive backfield.
Bottom Line

With the release of Sutton, the Lions have an opportunity to bolster their secondary by adding a proven talent like Howard. His experience and skill set could provide the stability and leadership needed to elevate the Lions’ pass defense to the next level. As the team continues to build on their recent success, adding a player of Howard’s caliber could be a key move in their pursuit of a championship.

Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler to Replace Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler, who was a Pro Bowl player in 2023.
Fans react after Detroit Lions release Cameron Sutton

Detroit Lions release Cameron Sutton and the fans have reacted accordingly.
DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

The DJ Reader contract details have officially been filed by the Detroit Lions.
Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.
Jared Goff's Fiance Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow [Video]

Swimsuit model Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow, but we think Ragnow's job should be safe.
