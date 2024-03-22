fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker switches number for 2024

Lions Notes

Hendon Hooker switches number

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is set to don a new jersey number for the 2024 NFL season. Originally selecting No. 12 after being drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker will switch to No. 2, as reported by NFL Jersey Numbers on Twitter. This change comes after the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, making the No. 2 jersey available.

Hendon Hooker is back Detroit Lions fans hilarious nickname for Jared Goff Former teammate of Hendon Hooker

Detroit Lions Quarterback Plans

Currently, the Lions plan to enter the 2024 season with Hooker as the backup quarterback to starter Jared Goff. However, the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback to the roster remains, which could provide additional depth and experience to the position.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Hendon Hooker changes his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2 for the 2024 season.
  2. The No. 2 jersey became available following C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s departure in free agency.
  3. Hooker is slated to be the backup quarterback to Jared Goff, with the potential for the Lions to add a veteran quarterback.
Detroit Lions planning to activate Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions Trade Rumors Detroit Lions make decision on QB Hendon Hooker Detroit Lions activate Hendon Hooker Hendon Hooker says he will live with Teddy Bridgewater Dan Campbell Hendon Hooker switches number

The Bottom Line – Embracing Change

As Hendon Hooker transitions to his new jersey number, he symbolizes a readiness for growth and new opportunities in his second year with the Detroit Lions. Fans will be watching closely to see how Hooker adapts and contributes to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

