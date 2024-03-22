Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker switches number for 2024

Hendon Hooker switches number

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is set to don a new jersey number for the 2024 NFL season. Originally selecting No. 12 after being drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker will switch to No. 2, as reported by NFL Jersey Numbers on Twitter. This change comes after the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, making the No. 2 jersey available.

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) is now wearing number 2. Last worn by C.J. Gardner-Johnson. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/af7IFQuf4a — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) March 20, 2024

Detroit Lions Quarterback Plans

Currently, the Lions plan to enter the 2024 season with Hooker as the backup quarterback to starter Jared Goff. However, the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback to the roster remains, which could provide additional depth and experience to the position.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Hendon Hooker changes his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2 for the 2024 season. The No. 2 jersey became available following C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s departure in free agency. Hooker is slated to be the backup quarterback to Jared Goff, with the potential for the Lions to add a veteran quarterback.

The Bottom Line – Embracing Change

As Hendon Hooker transitions to his new jersey number, he symbolizes a readiness for growth and new opportunities in his second year with the Detroit Lions. Fans will be watching closely to see how Hooker adapts and contributes to the team’s success in the upcoming season.