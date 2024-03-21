Fans react after Detroit Lions release Cameron Sutton

Detroit Lions release Cameron Sutton and the fans have weighed in

Just over 24 hours after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that a warrant had been released for Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton regarding alleged Domestic Battery by Strangulation, the Lions have officially announced that they have released the veteran cornerback. Following the announcement, fans flooded social media with their reaction to the Lions’ decision to act swiftly and release Sutton.

The Fans Have Spoken

Here is a sampling of some of the reactions to the news that Sutton is no longer a member of the Detroit Lions.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

Heading into the offseason, the Lions were likely banking on Sutton being a starter again in 2024, but that will not be the case now that he has been released. With Sutton out of the picture, we expect the Lions to sign another free-agent cornerback and/or select a starting-caliber cornerback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions’ decision to release cornerback Cameron Sutton following serious allegations has been met with approval from fans. This move not only addresses the immediate concern of maintaining the team’s integrity but also signifies a potential shift in the defensive lineup as the Lions prepare for the 2024 season, highlighting the importance of adaptability and ethical considerations in team management.