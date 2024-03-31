fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Named as Landing Spot for Stephon Gilmore

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions have been linked to Stephon Gilmore… again

As the 2024 NFL Free Agency period progresses, most of the top players have already found their new homes, but there are still notable talents available. Among them is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has been identified as a potential fit for the Detroit Lions. Pro Football Focus recently released an article ranking the Top 20 free agents remaining, and the Lions have been named as a landing spot for Gilmore, who is ranked as the No. 2 remaining free agent by PFF writer, Brad Spielberger.

Stephon Gilmore Detroit Lions Free Agency

Spielberger’s Analysis

Here is what Spielberger has to say about Gilmore.

Gilmore’s trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason got him back to playing contending football, and he hasn’t skipped a beat at any point as he’s moved around over the past few years. Gilmore still thrives in single coverage and can jostle with the more physical receivers who play through contact, timing his leap well on contested catches and jumping routes with top-end play recognition. A matchup with A.J. Brown in Week 14 had him playing inspired football after Brown allegedly called him old early on in the contest. Gilmore rose to the occasion and locked Brown down until the game was out of reach in the second half.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Situation

During interviews at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando this past week, Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters that cornerback is not a need for the Lions. However, head coach Dan Campbell expressed a different view, stating that the Lions were still looking to add a cornerback following the release of Cameron Sutton. Despite what Holmes said, it would be surprising if the Lions do not add another cornerback (or two) to the mix, whether it be a free agent or via the NFL Draft.

The Gilmore-Lions Connection

Adding to the speculation is the fact that Gilmore’s brother is already on the Lions roster, which could make Detroit an attractive destination for the veteran cornerback. Gilmore’s experience and skill set could provide a valuable boost to the Lions’ secondary, complementing the team’s existing talent and contributing to their defensive strategies.

While the Lions’ front office and coaching staff may have differing views on the team’s needs at cornerback, the potential addition of Stephon Gilmore could be a strategic move to strengthen their defense for the upcoming season. As the free agency period continues, all eyes will be on Detroit to see if they make a move for the seasoned cornerback.



W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

