Did Dan Campbell And Brad Holmes Just Have Their 1st Public Disagreement?

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes may not be 100% in lockstep with this

The Detroit Lions are facing a dilemma in their secondary, particularly after recent developments involving cornerback Cameron Sutton, who has officially been released. With Sutton out of the picture, many believe that the Lions should prioritize adding a cornerback to their roster. However, comments made by Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes at the NFL Owner’s Meetings in Orlando suggest there might be differing opinions within the organization on how to address this need.

Dan Campbell’s Perspective

Dan Campbell, the Lions’ head coach, expressed that the team is still in the market for cornerback help. He mentioned that there are still some potential free agents the team is considering to bring in some competition.

“I think certainly there’s still some guys we’re still looking at in free agency that can bring in some competition,” Campbell said. “And that may or may not be done before the draft. I know that it brings up a little more urgency for another player, for sure, that can compete. But then as far as everything else goes, we’re ready to go into the draft and see if we can come away with something in there.”

Brad Holmes’ Stance

On the other hand, Brad Holmes, the Lions’ general manager, seemed to downplay the urgency of adding a cornerback. He insisted that he was happy with the team’s current depth at the position.

“It’s not a need,” Holmes said of the cornerback position. “It’s not like, ‘Man, if we don’t …’ Look, when it comes to cornerbacks, you can never have enough of those guys, which I can say that with a lot of different positions. So I don’t think that we’ve ever went through a draft where we didn’t draft one, at least. Whether it’s a corner or a nickel, but I’ve always thought it’s good business to at least acquire one. But, again, you can never have enough of them.”

Potential Disagreement?

The contrasting views of Campbell and Holmes have led to speculation about whether this is the first public disagreement between the Lions’ head coach and general manager. Campbell’s comments suggest a more immediate need for cornerback help, while Holmes appears to be more content with the current roster and sees cornerback as a position to address in the usual course of the draft.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: All That Matters

Whether this difference in opinion is a significant disagreement or just a minor divergence in perspectives remains to be seen. What is clear is that the Lions are in a position where they need to carefully evaluate their secondary, especially in light of Sutton’s situation. How Campbell and Holmes navigate this challenge will be crucial for the Lions’ defensive strategy moving forward. That said, this really is not a big deal at all and even if Campbell and Holmes do disagree on something from time to time, that is a healthy thing. As long as they come to an agreement in the end is all that matters.