Detroit Lions Named ‘Natural Fit’ For Marshon Lattimore

Dave Birkett suggests the Detroit Lions could trade for Marshon Lattimore

Following the release of Cameron Sutton, the Detroit Lions may be in the market for another starting cornerback, and Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints emerges as an intriguing option. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lattimore’s connection with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, under whom he played his first four NFL seasons, makes Detroit a natural fit.

The Rationale

Here is what Birkett said about the Lions trading for Lattimore:

Lattimore has three years left on his contract with the New Orleans Saints, though Saints coach Dennis Allen left open the possibility of trading the cornerback at the NFL combine.

“Lat’s a big part of our team,” Allen said, per Nola.com. “Right now.”

The Saints may not be able to trade Lattimore until later this spring for cap purposes, but if they’re looking for takers there’d be a natural fit in Detroit. Lattimore played his first four NFL seasons under Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He’s missed 17 games the past two seasons because of injuries.

Why it Matters

Despite missing 17 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, Lattimore’s potential impact cannot be overlooked. His contract, a 5-year, $97.6 million extension signed in September 2021, will be a significant factor in any trade discussions, along with his recent injury history.

The Big Picture: Assessing the Lions’ Secondary Needs

The Lions’ interest in Marshon Lattimore highlights the team’s ongoing efforts to bolster their secondary. With two free agent cornerbacks added and two others re-signed this offseason, Detroit remains proactive in strengthening their defensive backfield. Lattimore’s experience and familiarity with Glenn’s defensive schemes could provide a valuable addition to the Lions, offering both leadership and skill to a unit looking to improve its performance in the upcoming season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Marshon Lattimore is considered a potential fit for the Detroit Lions following Cameron Sutton’s release. Lattimore has a connection with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from his time with the Saints. His contract and injury history will play key roles in trade negotiations.

The Bottom Line – A Strategic Move for Detroit

The potential acquisition of Marshon Lattimore represents a strategic move for the Detroit Lions as they continue to refine their roster for the upcoming season. While Lattimore’s recent injuries and contract situation present challenges, his proven talent and connection with the Lions’ defensive coordinator make him a compelling candidate to enhance Detroit’s secondary. As the Lions weigh their options, the addition of Lattimore could prove to be a significant step in their pursuit of a more formidable defense.