Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson lands head coaching request No. 6

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after coaching prospects in the NFL. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have joined the list of teams expressing interest, marking the sixth head coaching interview request for Johnson.

Seahawks Join the Race

The NFL Network reports that the Seattle Seahawks are the latest team to request an interview with Johnson. This interest from the Seahawks adds to the growing list of teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders, all vying for Johnson's coaching expertise. This widespread interest underscores Johnson's reputation as a valuable asset in the league.

Interview Window and Process

Under NFL rules, Ben Johnson is permitted to conduct virtual interviews with interested teams this week. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has stated that Johnson, along with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, will limit these discussions to this Friday and Saturday afternoons. This scheduling decision reflects both the Lions' commitment to their current playoff campaign and the importance they place on their coaching staff's focus during this critical period.

Bottom Line: A Coveted Coach in High Demand

Ben Johnson's ascent as a top coaching prospect is a testament to his success and impact with the Detroit Lions. His offensive strategies and leadership qualities have not gone unnoticed, drawing attention from numerous teams across the league. As the Seahawks join the pursuit, Johnson's future in the NFL looks increasingly bright, with multiple pathways opening up for his head coaching career. His decision will be eagerly anticipated, as it will significantly shape both his future and the fortunes of the team he chooses to lead.