Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

After a slow start to the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions roared back with a vengeance, winning 8 of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. This late-season surge has many experts buzzing about Detroit's potential for the 2023 season, with a handful of Top 100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and money to spend in free agency. As a result, Detroit is currently sitting in the Top 10 regarding the odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Detroit Lions Odds Super Bowl LVIII

Detroit Lions odds of WINNING Super Bowl LVIII

With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, odds are starting to roll in for which teams are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Detroit finds themselves in a prime position, with oddsmakers placing them in the Top 10 of all NFL teams. As the off-season continues to unfold and teams make moves to bolster their rosters, the boys in Honolulu blue could very well see their odds continue to climb.

Here is the full list of odds:

Chiefs +550
49ers +600
Bills +650
Eagles +800
Bengals +900
Cowboys +1,600
Chargers +2,200
Jaguars +2,800
Lions +3,000
Dolphins +3,500
Packers +3,500
Jets +3,500
Rams +3,500
Giants +3,500
Ravens +3.500
Raiders +4,000
Browns +4,500
Broncos +4,500
Saints +5,000
Patriots +5,000
Buccaneers +5,000
Vikings +5,000
Steelers +5,000
Seahawks +5,500
Titans +7,000
Panthers +7,000
Commanders +7,000
Colts +8,000
Falcons +8,000
Cardinals +10,000
Bears +10,000
Texans +12,500
— Caesars Sportsbook

Bottom Line

As Detroit looks to take another step forward in 2023, the bottom line for Dan Campbell and his team is simple: capitalize on their momentum from the end of the 2022 season and build on their strengths through the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency. With a solid foundation in place, Detroit is poised to make a run at the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Only time will tell if they can live up to the odds and bring a championship home to Detroit.

