Detroit Lions Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII

After a slow start to the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions roared back with a vengeance, winning 8 of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. This late-season surge has many experts buzzing about Detroit's potential for the 2023 season, with a handful of Top 100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and money to spend in free agency. As a result, Detroit is currently sitting in the Top 10 regarding the odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII.
Detroit Lions odds of WINNING Super Bowl LVIII
With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, odds are starting to roll in for which teams are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Detroit finds themselves in a prime position, with oddsmakers placing them in the Top 10 of all NFL teams. As the off-season continues to unfold and teams make moves to bolster their rosters, the boys in Honolulu blue could very well see their odds continue to climb.
Here is the full list of odds:
|Chiefs +550
|49ers +600
|Bills +650
|Eagles +800
|Bengals +900
|Cowboys +1,600
|Chargers +2,200
|Jaguars +2,800
|Lions +3,000
|Dolphins +3,500
|Packers +3,500
|Jets +3,500
|Rams +3,500
|Giants +3,500
|Ravens +3.500
|Raiders +4,000
|Browns +4,500
|Broncos +4,500
|Saints +5,000
|Patriots +5,000
|Buccaneers +5,000
|Vikings +5,000
|Steelers +5,000
|Seahawks +5,500
|Titans +7,000
|Panthers +7,000
|Commanders +7,000
|Colts +8,000
|Falcons +8,000
|Cardinals +10,000
|Bears +10,000
|Texans +12,500
|— Caesars Sportsbook
Bottom Line
As Detroit looks to take another step forward in 2023, the bottom line for Dan Campbell and his team is simple: capitalize on their momentum from the end of the 2022 season and build on their strengths through the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency. With a solid foundation in place, Detroit is poised to make a run at the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Only time will tell if they can live up to the odds and bring a championship home to Detroit.