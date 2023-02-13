Detroit Lions Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII

After a slow start to the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions roared back with a vengeance, winning 8 of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. This late-season surge has many experts buzzing about Detroit's potential for the 2023 season, with a handful of Top 100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and money to spend in free agency. As a result, Detroit is currently sitting in the Top 10 regarding the odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Detroit Lions odds of WINNING Super Bowl LVIII

With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, odds are starting to roll in for which teams are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Detroit finds themselves in a prime position, with oddsmakers placing them in the Top 10 of all NFL teams. As the off-season continues to unfold and teams make moves to bolster their rosters, the boys in Honolulu blue could very well see their odds continue to climb.

Here is the full list of odds:

Chiefs +550 49ers +600 Bills +650 Eagles +800 Bengals +900 Cowboys +1,600 Chargers +2,200 Jaguars +2,800 Lions +3,000 Dolphins +3,500 Packers +3,500 Jets +3,500 Rams +3,500 Giants +3,500 Ravens +3.500 Raiders +4,000 Browns +4,500 Broncos +4,500 Saints +5,000 Patriots +5,000 Buccaneers +5,000 Vikings +5,000 Steelers +5,000 Seahawks +5,500 Titans +7,000 Panthers +7,000 Commanders +7,000 Colts +8,000 Falcons +8,000 Cardinals +10,000 Bears +10,000 Texans +12,500 — Caesars Sportsbook

Bottom Line

As Detroit looks to take another step forward in 2023, the bottom line for Dan Campbell and his team is simple: capitalize on their momentum from the end of the 2022 season and build on their strengths through the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency. With a solid foundation in place, Detroit is poised to make a run at the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Only time will tell if they can live up to the odds and bring a championship home to Detroit.