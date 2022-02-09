Detroit Lions officially announce Ben Johnson as their new offensive coordinator

It’s official!
According to the Detroit Lions, they have named Ben Johnson as the team’s offensive coordinator.
From Detroit Lions:
Johnson originally joined the Lions as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 before serving as the tight ends coach from 2020-21. While serving as Detroit’s tight ends coach last season, Johnson added responsibilities in the passing game as the season progressed.
A quarterback at North Carolina from 2004-07, Johnson entered the coaching ranks with Boston College as a graduate assistant from 2009-10 before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2011. Johnson was hired as an offensive assistant by the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and went on to serve in a variety of offensive roles, including assistant quarterbacks coach (2013-15), tight ends coach (2015), assistant wide receivers coach (2016-17) and wide receivers coach (2018).
Nation, are you happy with Dan Campbell’s decision to promote Ben Johnson to OC or would you have rathered him look outside of the organization?
