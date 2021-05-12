Detroit Lions officially release 2021 regular season schedule

Sharing is caring!

The wait is over!

We have known for some time now who the Detroit Lions will play in 2021 but we now know exactly when they will play them.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their full 2021 schedule and as you can see, it will not be an easy year. (Is it ever?)

Nation, which games are you most looking forward to?

Week Date Opponent Time 1 9/12 49ers 1 p.m. 2 9/20 (Monday) @Packers 8:15 p.m. 3 9/26 Ravens 1 p.m. 4 10/3 @Bears 1 p.m. 5 10/10 @Vikings 1 p.m. 6 10/17 Bengals 1 p.m. 7 10/24 @Rams 4:05 p.m. 8 10/31 Eagles 1 p.m. 9 BYE 10 11/14 @Steelers 1 p.m. 11 11/21 @Browns 1 p.m. 12 11/25 (Thursday) Bears 12:30 p.m. 13 12/5 Vikings 1 p.m. 14 12/12 @Broncos 4:05 p.m. 15 12/19 Cardinals 1 p.m. 16 12/26 @Falcons 1 p.m. 17 1/2/22 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m. 18 1/9/22 Packers TBD

All times are ET and subject to change