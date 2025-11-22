Detroit Lions Open Return Window for Key Special Teams Player

The Detroit Lions are slowly piecing their roster back together, and another key depth piece is officially on the way back. On Thursday, the team opened the 21-day return window for cornerback Khalil Dorsey, who has been on injured reserve since Week 4.

Dorsey landed on IR after suffering a wrist injury, a freak setback that actually happened while he was working through concussion protocol in practice. Since then, Detroit has cycled through multiple combinations in the secondary and leaned heavily on younger defensive backs while waiting for veteran help to return.

And make no mistake: Dorsey’s return matters.

Why Dorsey Helps Immediately

Sure, he can play outside corner if needed, but Dorsey’s biggest impact comes on special teams, where he’s quietly been one of Detroit’s most reliable pieces for four seasons. He’s been a go-to gunner, an outside blocker, and a high-effort coverage guy, the type of player you don’t notice until he’s gone.

And this year? Yeah… the Lions have definitely noticed. Special teams have missed his speed, discipline, and physicality.

The Timeline Moving Forward

With the return window now open, the Lions have until the Thursday before their Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to officially activate Dorsey. If they don’t, he’ll revert back to season-ending IR.

Given the Lions’ banged-up secondary, and how much they’ve leaned on young corners, Dorsey getting back on the field would be a meaningful late-season boost.

The team doesn’t need to rush him, but the clock is officially ticking.