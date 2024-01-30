Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand lands 2nd interview

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand has landed a second interview. A week ago, Engstrand interviewed for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator opening, and now, he will interview for the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions’ passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand will interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job, per source. Engstrand interviewed last week with the Patriots for their OC spot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Why it Matters

Working directly with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who just so happens to be one of the most brilliant coordinators in the NFL, has put Engstrand on the radar of NFL teams looking for an offensive coordinator. Prior to today's news breaking that Johnson is remaining with the Lions for another season, Engstrand was at the top of my list to become the Lions' next OC.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Tanner Engstrand's Rising Profile: Detroit Lions' passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is gaining significant attention in the NFL, landing a second interview for offensive coordinator positions with both the New England Patriots and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Association with Ben Johnson: Engstrand's work alongside Ben Johnson, one of the NFL's most acclaimed offensive coordinators, has significantly boosted his reputation, making him a sought-after candidate for top coaching roles. Potential as a Leading Coordinator: With Johnson confirming his stay with the Lions for another season, Engstrand was previously considered a top choice for the Lions' next offensive coordinator, highlighting his readiness for a prominent role.

Bottom Line

Tanner Engstrand's advancement to a second interview for key offensive coordinator positions underscores his emerging stature in the NFL. His close collaboration with Ben Johnson at the Lions has played a pivotal role in his rising career, positioning him as a strong contender for leading offensive roles in the league. Engstrand's potential move could mark a significant step in his professional journey, reflecting his capabilities and the high regard in which he is held within NFL circles.