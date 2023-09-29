Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers: Defense

Get a load of the Detroit Lions defense! If you happened to tune in for last night's game, you had the opportunity to see one of the best defensive performances by a Lions team that we can remember. In fact, the Lions' defense DOMINATED the Packers, allowing just 230 yards in the entire game. Let's take a look at how each defensive player fared against the Packers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades

John Cominsky 84.9

Alim McNeill 83.0

Brian Branch 82.6

Alex Anzalone 81.1

Aidan Hutchinson 80.1

Bottom 5 Grades

Jack Campbell 46.9

Will Harris 49.3

Charles Harris 49.8

Benito Jones 49.8

Tracy Walker 60.1

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Thursday's win over the Packers:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dominant Defensive Performance: The Detroit Lions' defense showcased an outstanding performance in the recent game, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. They limited the Green Bay Packers to a mere 230 yards throughout the entire matchup, a testament to their dominance on the field. Top Performers Shine: Pro Football Focus assessed the individual performances of the Lions' defensive players, and several individuals earned top grades. Leading the pack were John Cominsky with an impressive 84.9 grade, followed closely by Alim McNeill (83.0), Brian Branch (82.6), Alex Anzalone (81.1), and Aidan Hutchinson (80.1). These players played pivotal roles in the Lions' remarkable defensive showing. Room for Improvement: While the Lions' defense as a whole was stellar, there were a few players who received lower grades. Jack Campbell (46.9), Will Harris (49.3), Charles Harris (49.8), Benito Jones (49.8), and Tracy Walker (60.1) faced some challenges during the game. Identifying areas for improvement can contribute to the team's overall growth.

Bottom Line: Holy Defense!

The Detroit Lions' defense didn't just perform well; they put on a masterclass on Thursday Night Football. Their domination of the Green Bay Packers, allowing only 230 yards, was a standout achievement and a source of pride for the team and its fans.

While the top-performing players like John Cominsky, Alim McNeill, Brian Branch, Alex Anzalone, and Aidan Hutchinson received well-deserved accolades, it's worth noting that even in victory, there were areas that needed attention. Some defensive players faced challenges, and this blend of excellence and areas for improvement is a common theme in the NFL.