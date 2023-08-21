Detroit Lions planning to activate Hendon Hooker

While Hendon Hooker could start the season on the non-football injury list, a new report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has surfaced regarding the Detroit Lions' rookie quarterback. According to Birkett, the Lions plan to activate Hooker at some point during the 2023 season, rather than redshirting him for the entire year.

The Plan Is Reportedly to Activate Hooker in 2023

Here is what Birkett wrote earlier today about Hooker:

“Players who start the regular season on NFI must sit out at least the first four games,” Birkett wrote. “If a player spends the entire season on NFI, the team has the option of tolling his contract.“

“That could be especially appealing to the Lions with Hooker as a way to obtain an extra year of control on a rookie quarterback who is a long shot to be a meaningful contributor this fall. But a Lions source familiar with the thought process on Hooker said that is not in the Lions’ plans, and emphasized Hooker is expected to join the roster once healthy.”

Why it Matters

As the NFL policies dictate, players kicking off the regular season on the NFI must grace the benches for at least the initial four games. Additionally, if a player’s entire season is drowned by the NFI tag, the team can choose to roll over his contract. This provision might look tempting for the Lions, given it offers an added year's control on a rookie QB. However, Dan Campbell has discarded such possibilities, emphasizing that Hooker is on track to be on the roster once he regains full health.

“Honestly, we have not even talked about (what to do with) Hooker in those regards,” Campbell said last week. “It’s been more about, man, let’s get him back. I know this, he’s putting in the work in the classroom. Bru and J.T. (Lions quarterbacks coaches Mark Brunell and J.T. Barrett) have done a great job with him, and I know that he’s studying on it, he’s getting it, he’s learning it, and he’s got some really good guys to learn from in there.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker might have to kick off the season on the non-football injury list due to a knee injury he faced last year, which resulted in a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damaged meniscus in his left knee. Despite the setbacks, Detroit Lions' head coach Dan Campbell remains positive and is vocal about his satisfaction regarding Hooker's rehabilitation and progress. Even though NFL rules could allow the Lions to sideline Hooker for the whole season and subsequently roll over his contract for an additional year, sources intimate to the Lions’ strategy indicate they have no such intentions. The plan is clear: once Hooker is back in top form, he will be an active part of the Lions' roster.

Bottom Line – Hook, Line, and Quarterback

Even though the Lions recently went out and signed Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff at the quarterback position, it should be like the plan to activate Hendon Hooker as soon as they can. This move would be very interesting considering the fact that the Lions could get another year out of Hooker's rookie contract if they leave him on the NFI list for the entire season.