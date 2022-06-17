Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff lists home for sale

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has listed one of his homes for sale.

The Los Angeles Times said earlier in the week that Goff has listed his Hidden Hills home in California for a whopping $7.5 million.

Records show that Goff has owned the home, which includes multiple putting greens and an upper-level chipping pad, since 2018.

According to Zillow.com, the Hidden Hills home is 5,369 square feet (includes guest home) and sits on 1.42 acres of land.

The home also features a beautiful swimming pool and a guest house that has a pool table.

The home, which was built four years before the Lions won the 1957 NFL Championship (1953 for those of you who don’t do math), also includes the following: (Via Zillow)

Interior Features:

Door features: Sliding Doors

Interior features: Bar, Beamed Ceilings, Cathedral Ceiling(s), Ceiling Fan(s), Open Floorplan, Pantry, Formal Entry, Game Room, Kitchen, Laundry, Loft, Main Floor Bedroom, Main Floor Master Bedroom, Office, Walk-In Closet(s), Walk-In Pantry, Breakfast Counter / Bar, Eating Area In Dining Room Other Interior Features:

Common walls with other units/homes: No Common Walls

Total interior livable area: 5,369 sqft

Fireplace features: Living Room, Patio By the way, there is also an in-ground spa and a nice view of the Mountains. So, who wants to pool up their money, move to California, and live it up in Jared Goff’s former residence?

