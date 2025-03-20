Detroit Lions Re-sign Special Teams Ace for 2025

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed CB Khalil Dorsey. The details of the contract have not yet been made public.

Khalil Dorsey Is Back For The 2025 Season

Dorsey, who is still just 26 years old, originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent just prior to the start of the 2020 season. He spent a few seasons in the Ravens organization, playing in six total games, before joining the Detroit Lions’ practice squad toward the end of the 2022 season. From there, Dorsey carved out a role for himself, becoming a key contributor on special teams while providing reliable depth at the cornerback position.

By the Numbers

Since coming to Detroit, Dorsey has played in 27 games (3 starts). In those games, where he primarily played on special teams, he has recorded 25 tackles.

What to Expect from Dorsey in 2025

In case you forgot, Khalil Dorsey suffered a devastating leg injury during the Lions Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which means it seems unlikely that he will be 100% ready to go when the 2025 season kicks off. That said, the fact that the Lions re-signed him tells me they believe he will be back at some point, ready to contribute.