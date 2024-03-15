Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed LS Scott Daly. The terms of the contract have not yet been released. Though the Lions did not extend an RFA offer to Daly prior to the free agency period beginning, they have decided to bring him back for another season.

Why it Matters

Scott Daly is back after suffering a knee injury last season on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following that game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media that Daly’s injury would require surgery and that he was likely headed to injured reserve, which is exactly what happened.

“He’s going to need surgery,” Campbell said. “It’s a tough one to lose. I’m glad you brought him up because he’s been—nobody really talks about Daly. And you don’t talk about the long snapper unless something bad happens, and we hadn’t talked about Daly since Mule was gone.”