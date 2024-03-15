Search

Latest News:

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

0
Reading the comments from A.J. Hinch, it does not seem like the Detroit Tigers will be able to hold this phenom back for very long.

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

0
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

0
You may not believe how one of our writers graded the Detroit Lions signing of DJ Reader. What grade do you give Brad Holmes' latest move?
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed LS Scott Daly. The terms of the contract have not yet been released. Though the Lions did not extend an RFA offer to Daly prior to the free agency period beginning, they have decided to bring him back for another season.

Why it Matters

Scott Daly is back after suffering a knee injury last season on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following that game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media that Daly’s injury would require surgery and that he was likely headed to injured reserve, which is exactly what happened.

“He’s going to need surgery,” Campbell said. “It’s a tough one to lose. I’m glad you brought him up because he’s been—nobody really talks about Daly. And you don’t talk about the long snapper unless something bad happens, and we hadn’t talked about Daly since Mule was gone.”

Latest

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

0
Reading the comments from A.J. Hinch, it does not seem like the Detroit Tigers will be able to hold this phenom back for very long.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

0
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

0
You may not believe how one of our writers graded the Detroit Lions signing of DJ Reader. What grade do you give Brad Holmes' latest move?
Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

0
A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Notes

5 Players who must STEP UP for Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs

0
There are 5 players who must elevate their games quickly for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs.
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman to sign with Washington Commanders

0
The Detroit Lions just lost one of their best players on special teams to and NFC foe.
NFL News Reports

Report: Carolina Panthers to Trade Brian Burns to New York Giants

0
BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers are on the verge of trading OLB Brian Burns!
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings trade for Radim Simek

0
Something tells us this is NOT the Detroit Red Wings trade you were hoping for today.
NFL News Reports

Minnesota Vikings Agree to One-Year Deal with QB Sam Darnold

0
The Minnesota Vikings have landed a new quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins... at least for now!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

W.G. Brady -
Reading the comments from A.J. Hinch, it does not seem like the Detroit Tigers will be able to hold this phenom back for very long.
Read more

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Read more

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

W.G. Brady -
You may not believe how one of our writers graded the Detroit Lions signing of DJ Reader. What grade do you give Brad Holmes' latest move?
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!