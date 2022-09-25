Detroit Lions reportedly make decision on Swift, Hockenson, Ragnow, and Hutchinson

The Lions will take on the Vikings on Sunday

The Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

On Friday, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and RB D’Andre Swift, TE T.J. Hockenson, C Frank Ragnow, and DE Aidan Hutchinson were all listed as Questionable.

Well, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Swift, Hockenson, Ragnow, and Hutchinson will play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Pelissero notes that we can expect Swift to have a bigger role against the Vikings after having just seven touches during the Lions’ Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot) and DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) – all listed as questionable – will play today at Minnesota, per sources. Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

T.J. Hockenson will get paid but it won’t be by the Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions selected T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was not happy at all. In fact, there were a plethora of Lions fans who were in the same boat as I was.

My anger had absolutely nothing to do with whether or not I believed Hockenson would be a good (or even great) NFL player but more to do with former Lions GM Bob Quinn not understanding how to let the draft come to him and get maximum value out of each selection.

*For the record, I predicted at the time that Hockenson would be in the Pro Bowl by his second year in the league (he was). I also predicted that he would eventually get to a second contract which would put the Lions in a tough spot financially.

Great NFL GMs understand which positions are worth spending money on and which positions can be filled via the draft and with affordable free agents. I have said a thousand times that overpaying for a wide receiver (either via the draft or with a contract) is a big mistake and when it comes to tight ends, they are not far behind.

What do you think will happen with T.J. Hockenson? Will the Detroit Lions pay him?