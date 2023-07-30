In 2022, the HBO series “Hard Knocks” offered NFL fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Detroit Lions locker room. The most memorable moment was Aidan Hutchinson‘s spirited performance of Michael Jackson's “Billie Jean,” showcasing the playful hazing tradition of having first-year players entertain their veteran teammates and coaches. This summer, the rookies have taken center stage once again, each bringing their own flavor to the tradition.

Detroit Lions rookies reveal song selection for annual tradition

Head coach Dan Campbell had a piece of advice for the incoming rookies: “Just do something. If you feel like you have a talent…then just do that,” he shared. “Stay all the way until the very end.” This year, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, Detroit's first-round picks, did just that. Gibbs, a running back, chose to perform the 2004 hit “Let Me Love You” by Mario, while Campbell opted for Hank Williams Jr.'s country classic, “A Country Boy Can Survive.”

“It was good, no doubt,” Gibbs said of his performance.

“(I'm) kind of a more introverted person, yeah,” Campbell said. “But you’ve just got to go through and enjoy the moment by just being yourself. Everyone has to do it, so you may as well go up there and have fun with it.”

Key Points

The Detroit Lions maintain a tradition of having rookies perform for their teammates and coaches.

This year, first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell both decided to sing.

Gibbs chose Mario's “Let Me Love You,” and Campbell performed Hank Williams Jr.'s “A Country Boy Can Survive.”

Bottom Line – Striking the Right Chord

While song and dance performances may seem far removed from the rough and tumble of football, such activities demonstrate the importance of team bonding and culture in building a cohesive unit. The Detroit Lions rookies, in stepping up to the mic, are not only showcasing their off-the-field talents but also demonstrating their willingness to be part of the team's unique culture. As each new batch of rookies takes the stage, they add their own unique note to the melody which is the Lions' spirit and camaraderie. With that being said, we cannot imagine either Gibbs or Campbell performing as well as Hutchinson did!