Detroit Lions roster moves: Team waives 2 players, signs another

Detroit Lions roster moves: Team waives 2 players and signs another

In a whirlwind 24-hour period, the Detroit Lions have unveiled a trio of roster moves. The Lions' front office has signed cornerback Colby Richardson, taken the decision to waive cornerback Tae Hayes, and parted ways with interior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher through an injury settlement.

Pierschbacher Suffered Injury vs. Giants

Pierschbacher, known to have been a formidable reserve center option for the Lions, started against the Giants in Detroit’s preseason opener. However, his stint was cut short due to an injury. If Pierschbacher's waivers clear, he's likely to be back with the Lions on injured reserve. The severity of his injury might determine his future trajectory with the team.

Hayes Already Found a New Team

Meanwhile, Hayes' exit saw him being claimed by the Baltimore Ravens. The void left by Hayes has been aptly filled by Richardson, the former McNeese State player turned LSU cornerback. Notably, with these changes, the Lions have an available spot on their 90-man roster. On the speculation front, center Jake Lacina‘s recent workout with Detroit might hint at a forthcoming announcement.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions sign cornerback Colby Richardson, waive Tae Hayes, and release Ross Pierschbacher due to injury. Pierschbacher might return to the Lions' injured reserve depending on his injury's prognosis. The Lions have a vacant spot in their 90-man squad, with a potential eye on center Jake Lacina.

Bottom Line – Lions' Maneuvers for a Roaring Season

The Detroit Lions are not just making moves; they are setting the stage for what could be a transformative season. While some of the decisions may have been forced due to unforeseen circumstances, like injuries, others reflect a strategic vision to inject fresh blood into the lineup. The onus is now on the coaching staff and the newly formed team to meld together and translate these decisions into on-field performances. As the preseason unfolds, all eyes will be on the Lions' den, watching keenly to see how these maneuvers pan out.