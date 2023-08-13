Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions to Sign Colby Richardson

Detroit Lions to sign Colby Richardson: The move has not yet been been officially announced, but it sounds like it is just a matter of time.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing cornerback Colby Richardson to their roster. This recent development comes as a courtesy of NFL correspondent Aaron Wilson. Richardson, originally an undrafted rookie from LSU, initially inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers. However, his journey with the Panthers was short-lived as they waived him not too long after. Before this announcement, the promising cornerback had auditioned his skills for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

This acquisition by the Lions is timely, considering they just let go of cornerback Tae Hayes a day prior. Richardson's collegiate journey began at McNeese State and culminated at LSU. During his tenure across six college seasons, Richardson impressed with 69 tackles and three interceptions. In his final season with the Tigers, he delivered 12 tackles across 12 games, starting in five of them.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Colby Richardson, undrafted rookie from LSU, joins the Detroit Lions.
  2. Richardson previously signed with the Carolina Panthers but was waived shortly after.
  3. The cornerback boasts 69 tackles and three interceptions from his college career.

Bottom Line: A Mountain To Climb

Though the Lions are reportedly signing Cobly Richardson, it is very unlikely that he will make the team's initial 53-man roster out of training camp. With that being said, the Lions did just recently cut Tae Hayes, so the team clearly wanted to get another defensive back in camp.

