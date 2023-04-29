Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions select WR Antoine Green with No. 219 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions may have just made their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as they selected WR Antoine Green out of North Carolina with the No. 219 overall pick. Barring any further trades, the Lions draft class has been completed.

Antoine Green Scouting Report

From Dane Brugler:

Antoine Green was a standout basketball, football and track athlete at Rockledge High (east of Orlando), recording 413 receiving yards and twotouchdown grabs as a senior. A four-star recruit, Green had several high-profile offers and flipped from Florida State to North Carolina (over Georgia and Ohio State).
He was lost on the depth chart until his final two years, when he emerged as a dangerous deep threat (averaged a touchdown every 6.6 catches and 19.1 yards percatch over junior and senior seasons). Green is at his best on outside, vertical-based patterns, where he can get on top of corners and win down the field. He shows timing and strength as a catch-point finisher. Creating his own separation isn’t currently a strength to his game, though, especially as an underneath option. Overall, Green has the acceleration and tracking skills to adjust well vertically but will need to expand his route tree to bolster his chances of sticking on an NFL resume.

Detroit Lions Full 2023 Draft Class

Round 1 – RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Round 1 – LB Jack Campbell

Round 2 – TE Sam LaPorta

Round 2 – S Brian Branch

Round 3 – QB Hendon Hooker

Round 3 – DT Brodric Martin

Round 5 – OT Colby Sorsdal

Round 7 –

