Detroit Lions showed interest in Trey Lance before he landed with Cowboys

In case you missed it on Friday night, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. But according to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Detroit Lions were among the teams who showed interest in Lance before the 49ers accepted the Cowboys' offer.

The Lions considered trading for Trey Lance

Here is what Dianna Russini tweeted on Saturday morning regarding the other teams who were interested in acquiring Lance from the 49ers.

“The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are two teams that had conversations with San Francisco about a possible trade for Trey Lance,” Russini tweeted on Saturday morning. “In the NFC, the Detroit Lions also showed interest, per sources. Most of the early discussions about a trade involved a 6th rounder that could get to a 5th. In the end, the Dallas Cowboys offered the best deal.”

Why it Matters

As the offseason approached, both Lions GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell expressed contentment with their quarterback lineup, featuring the likes of Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. However, contentment didn't rule out the possibility of seizing an upgrade opportunity. That's precisely what unfolded when the Lions brought on Teddy Bridgewater to support Goff. Adding to the intrigue, Diana Russini reports that the Lions recently pondered bringing Trey Lance into the equation.

Bottom Line: The NFL is Not Ready to Give Up on Trey Lance

The recent trade involving Trey Lance underscores the dynamic nature of the NFL's trade ecosystem. While the Dallas Cowboys emerged as the victors in securing this promising quarterback, the keen interest shown by teams like the Detroit Lions signals Lance's perceived value in the league. As the dust settles on this deal, all eyes will be on how Lance integrates with the Cowboys and if the 49ers' decision to part ways pays off in their future endeavors.