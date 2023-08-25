Major deal: 49ers trade Trey Lance to Cowboys

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Trey Lance era is officially over with the San Francisco 49ers, as they've traded the former No. 3 overall pick to the rival Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

The 49ers drafted Lance out of North Dakota State with the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was highly decorated as a college player, having won the Walter Payton Award and Jerry Rice Awards of 2019 while also being named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Minutes ago, it was announced by Adam Schefter that the 49ers have sent Lance to the rival Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a mid-round draft pick. He finishes his career in San Francisco having completed 54.9 percent of his 102 throws with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Bottom Line: A change of scenery could work out best

Sometimes, a change of scenery is needed for certain athletes in order achieve more of their potential.

For Trey Lance, who entered the NFL with plenty of hype but has yet to live up to it, this could be the opportunity he needs to get things back on track.

