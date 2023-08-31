Detroit Lions sign Daurice Fountain

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are inking a deal with wide receiver Daurice Fountain to their practice squad. Having started with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 as a fifth-round pick, Fountain made a total of six game appearances in a span of three years with them. He was then with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, largely as a practice squad member. In 2022, the Chicago Bears brought him onto their practice squad, but he did not appear in a single game.

Who is Daurice Fountain?

During his college days at Northern Iowa, Fountain showcased significant prowess during his final year. In 2017, he bagged 66 receptions resulting in 943 yards and 12 touchdowns. With a physique of 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Fountain promises the Lions a sizeable receiver who also possesses commendable speed. But, will he ever find his way onto the field with the Lions?

Bottom Line: A Tough Route To The Field

With the Detroit Lions choosing to retain Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones Jr., and Antoine Green, and with Dylan Drummond and Maurice Alexander already on their practice squad, Fountain might have to wait a while before he sets foot on the field. With that being said, Brad Holmes and the Lions scouting department obviously think enough of Fountain to sign him to the practice squad.