Detroit Lions sign OT Connor Galvin

According to a report from Ryan Fowler, the Detroit Lions are signing OT Connor Galvin out of Baylor. Though Galvin did not get drafted, it is not because of a lack of experience. In fact, he was a five-year starter during his time with the Baylor Bears, where he played left tackle. Like the other Lions' UDFAs, it will be difficult for Galvin to crack the roster, but you never know what happens down the line if he shows the coaching staff that he can compete.

Connor Galvin Scouting Report

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic had to say about Galvin prior to the NFL Draft.

A five-year starter at Baylor, Galvin was a mainstay at left tackle in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone offense. He set the school record for career starts (50) and was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021, although he appeared to take a step back in 2022 (see the Oklahoma State tape). Galvin is efficient off the ball to reach his landmarks and position his blocking angles. He looks to get his hands involved, but he will struggle to combat powerful and long-armed rushers who can disrupt his rhythm when his timing isn’t perfect. Overall, Galvin doesn’t have desired length or play strength for the NFL level, lowering his margin for error, but his foot quickness and hand technique will be attractive for zone-based schemes. While he might be drafted as a tackle, his best long-term position is inside at guard.

Connor Galvin Feature Video

Here is a feature video we found on Galvin so you can get to know him a bit.