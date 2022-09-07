Darrin Paulo Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions sign OT Darrin Paulo

The Detroit Lions had an extra spot remaining on their practice squad and on Wednesday, it was filled.

Earlier this afternoon, the Lions announced they have signed OT Darrin Paulo to their practice squad.

Paulo, who is 25, has bounced around the NFL (Saints, Broncos, Lions) since entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020.

 

