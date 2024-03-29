Detroit Lions TE Brock Wright signs offer sheet with San Francisco 49ers

Restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright signs offer sheet, and the Detroit Lions must decide whether to match it.

The Detroit Lions face the possibility of losing a pivotal tight end, as Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers. Although his time with the Lions is not definitively concluded, they retain the option to match the offer sheet within five days, given his status as a restricted free agent.

Wright can make more money than the one-year, $2.985 million offer that he was tendered by the Lions. The news of Wright signing the offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers was first reported on social media by Ian Rapoport.

And unfortunately, should the Lions decide not to match the offer sheet, they won’t receive any compensation from the 49ers; the reason being that Wright signed with the Lions as an undrafted player in 2021.

In the three seasons that he’s played with the Lions, he’s amassed seven touchdowns and 424 yards.

Bottom Line: Will the Detroit Lions match the offer sheet?

Wright has played a significant role in the Lions’ offense, particularly following the mid-2022 season trade of T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

As for whether GM Brad Holmes will match the offer sheet or if Wright will officially join the San Francisco 49ers, it remains uncertain. The decision will likely hinge on various factors, including the Lions’ long-term plans, salary cap considerations, and Wright’s perceived value to the team’s future success.