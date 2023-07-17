Detroit Lions to cancel Family Fest at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions will still be holding open practices this upcoming season, but one notable event that has been scrapped is the annual Family Fest at Ford Field thanks to a scheduling conflict with the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event. The news was first reported on Twitter by MLive‘s Kory E. Woods.

The Detroit Lions hosted over 18K fans last year for the event

Last year, the event drew over 18,000 fans to Ford Field, which was the highest number of fans since the event started back during the 2015 season.

WWE SummerSlam to blame?

For the first time in 30 years, WWE is bringing SummerSlam to Detroit, and it is scheduled to begin on August 5 at Ford Field. This is almost certainly the reason why Family Fest is now off the table, considering that it started last year on August 6. The good news is that for fans who were planning on making the trip downtown, an open practice at the team facility at Allen Park is still going to be held.

Gates are scheduled to open at 9:30 AM with the practice set for 10:30 AM.

There are still several practices scheduled for fans to attend

Via MLive, the following is the full schedule of upcoming practices that can be attended by Lions fans:

July 29: Practice is exclusive to Lions Loyal Members. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., practice begins at 8:30 a.m.

Bottom Line: There's still a chance for family fun

Despite the exciting event being scrapped at Ford Field this season, there's still a great chance to see the Lions practice at their team facility in Allen Park.

While it's disappointing that some plans may have to change, it doesn't mean that the family can't still have a great time at the newly scheduled location!