Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reaches out to Cameron Sutton

Mike Tomlin reaches out to Cameron Sutton but he is not about to spill the beans.

2024 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Soar in Post-Free Agency Rankings

The 2024 NFL Power Rankings have been released and our Detroit Lions are the King of the jungle in the NFC.

Oakland's Jack Gohlke Lands NIL Deals After March Madness Epic NCAA Performance

Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke Lands NIL Deals after becoming a household name
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to host Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to host one of the fastest players in the Class of 2024

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, the Detroit Lions are diligently evaluating prospects to enhance their roster. One position in the spotlight is cornerback, especially after the release of Cameron Sutton. In line with their search for talent, the Lions are set to host Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett for a Top-30 visit, as reported by a reliable source.

Why it matters: Pritchett’s Potential Impact on the Lions

Nehemiah Pritchett has caught the attention of NFL scouts with his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he clocked a remarkable 4.36 40-yard dash and a 1.76 10-yard split. His standout performance at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl further solidified his reputation as a speedy and agile defender. With the Lions in need of bolstering their secondary, Pritchett’s athleticism and potential make him an intriguing prospect for the team.

Scouting Report

From NFL.com:

Long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes. Pritchett has the length to stall the release and be a route bully underneath. He’s fairly comfortable from press and will hug up on double moves and comebacks, using his length to impact throwing windows. He might need safety help over the top, as he can be a little sluggish to flip and sprint deep from his pedal, and his lateral transitions are average, allowing small separations at lateral break points. His size and length will be appealing on Day 2 of the draft, but he needs to become a more consistent tackler in run support to find consistent starting reps.

Nehemiah Pritchett’s College Stats:

YearGSoloAstTotLossSkIntYdsTDPDFRYdsTDFF
201914040.00.000000000
202011178250.00.01480100000
202113207270.00.011030000
2022122215374.51.000080001
20239184221.00.0133030000
81341155.51.03820240001

The Big Picture: Lions’ Secondary Revamp

The Detroit Lions‘ decision to host Nehemiah Pritchett underscores their commitment to strengthening their secondary. With his speed, agility, and proven track record in college, Pritchett could be a key piece in the Lions’ defensive strategy. His potential to contribute immediately, coupled with his upside for further growth, aligns well with the Lions’ vision for a dynamic and resilient defense.

Nehemiah Pritchett Highlights

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Nehemiah Pritchett’s Impressive Combine Performance: Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett has garnered attention with his remarkable 4.36 40-yard dash and 1.76 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine, highlighting his speed and agility as a defensive prospect.
  2. Lions’ Focus on Secondary: With the recent release of CB Cameron Sutton, the Detroit Lions are prioritizing the cornerback position in the upcoming draft. Hosting Pritchett for a Top-30 visit indicates their interest in strengthening their secondary with a talented and athletic player.
  3. Pritchett’s College Stats: Over his college career at Auburn, Pritchett has demonstrated his ability to disrupt passes and tackle effectively, with notable stats including 115 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 24 passes defended, making him a valuable asset in both pass coverage and run support.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Prospect for Detroit

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions’ interest in Nehemiah Pritchett signals their intent to address the cornerback position with a player who possesses both immediate impact potential and long-term promise. Pritchett’s blend of speed, agility, and playmaking ability makes him a compelling prospect for the Lions as they look to build a formidable defense for the 2024 season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

