Detroit Lions to host Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett

Detroit Lions to host one of the fastest players in the Class of 2024

With the 2024 NFL Draft just around the corner, the Detroit Lions are diligently evaluating prospects to enhance their roster. One position in the spotlight is cornerback, especially after the release of Cameron Sutton. In line with their search for talent, the Lions are set to host Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett for a Top-30 visit, as reported by a reliable source.

Update: The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will host #Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett on Top 30 Visits, per source.



Pritchett ran a blazing-fast 4.36 40 with a 1.76 10-yard split. @SeniorBowl standout previously visited with the #Cardinals. https://t.co/kNUK5RVvV6 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 25, 2024

Why it matters: Pritchett’s Potential Impact on the Lions

Nehemiah Pritchett has caught the attention of NFL scouts with his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he clocked a remarkable 4.36 40-yard dash and a 1.76 10-yard split. His standout performance at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl further solidified his reputation as a speedy and agile defender. With the Lions in need of bolstering their secondary, Pritchett’s athleticism and potential make him an intriguing prospect for the team.

Scouting Report

From NFL.com:

Long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes. Pritchett has the length to stall the release and be a route bully underneath. He’s fairly comfortable from press and will hug up on double moves and comebacks, using his length to impact throwing windows. He might need safety help over the top, as he can be a little sluggish to flip and sprint deep from his pedal, and his lateral transitions are average, allowing small separations at lateral break points. His size and length will be appealing on Day 2 of the draft, but he needs to become a more consistent tackler in run support to find consistent starting reps.

Nehemiah Pritchett’s College Stats:

Year G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds TD PD FR Yds TD FF 2019 1 4 0 4 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2020 11 17 8 25 0.0 0.0 1 48 0 10 0 0 0 0 2021 13 20 7 27 0.0 0.0 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 2022 12 22 15 37 4.5 1.0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 1 2023 9 18 4 22 1.0 0.0 1 33 0 3 0 0 0 0 81 34 115 5.5 1.0 3 82 0 24 0 0 0 1

The Big Picture: Lions’ Secondary Revamp

The Detroit Lions‘ decision to host Nehemiah Pritchett underscores their commitment to strengthening their secondary. With his speed, agility, and proven track record in college, Pritchett could be a key piece in the Lions’ defensive strategy. His potential to contribute immediately, coupled with his upside for further growth, aligns well with the Lions’ vision for a dynamic and resilient defense.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Nehemiah Pritchett’s Impressive Combine Performance: Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett has garnered attention with his remarkable 4.36 40-yard dash and 1.76 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine, highlighting his speed and agility as a defensive prospect. Lions’ Focus on Secondary: With the recent release of CB Cameron Sutton, the Detroit Lions are prioritizing the cornerback position in the upcoming draft. Hosting Pritchett for a Top-30 visit indicates their interest in strengthening their secondary with a talented and athletic player. Pritchett’s College Stats: Over his college career at Auburn, Pritchett has demonstrated his ability to disrupt passes and tackle effectively, with notable stats including 115 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 24 passes defended, making him a valuable asset in both pass coverage and run support.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Prospect for Detroit

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions’ interest in Nehemiah Pritchett signals their intent to address the cornerback position with a player who possesses both immediate impact potential and long-term promise. Pritchett’s blend of speed, agility, and playmaking ability makes him a compelling prospect for the Lions as they look to build a formidable defense for the 2024 season.