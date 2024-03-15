Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

The Detroit Lions are set to host free agent cornerback Tavierre Thomas for a visit on Friday. The 28-year-old defensive back is exploring options after finishing the 2023 season on injured reserve with the Houston Texans.

Injury-Hampered Season

Thomas has faced various injuries during his time with the Texans, which limited his appearances on the field. Despite the challenges, he managed to make a significant impact in the nine games he played in 2023. The veteran recorded 51 combined tackles and zero interceptions this past season. His best season came in 2021 when he had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown for the Texans.

Previous Stint with the Browns

Before his tenure with the Texans, Thomas spent three years with the Cleveland Browns, where he appeared in 45 total games. His experience and versatility make him an intriguing option for the Lions as they look to bolster their secondary.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions are hosting free agent cornerback Tavierre Thomas for a visit. Thomas finished the 2023 season on injured reserve with the Houston Texans but recorded notable defensive stats in nine games. He previously played for the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 45 games over three years.

The Bottom Line: A Potential Defensive Boost

The Lions’ interest in Tavierre Thomas comes at a time when they are evaluating their defensive lineup and seeking to strengthen their team for the upcoming season. With his proven track record and ability to perform despite injuries, Thomas could potentially be a valuable depth addition to the Lions’ roster.