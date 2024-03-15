Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

0
The Detroit Lions just announced the re-signing of one of their own.

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

0
Reading the comments from A.J. Hinch, it does not seem like the Detroit Tigers will be able to hold this phenom back for very long.

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

0
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

The Detroit Lions are set to host free agent cornerback Tavierre Thomas for a visit on Friday. The 28-year-old defensive back is exploring options after finishing the 2023 season on injured reserve with the Houston Texans.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

Injury-Hampered Season

Thomas has faced various injuries during his time with the Texans, which limited his appearances on the field. Despite the challenges, he managed to make a significant impact in the nine games he played in 2023. The veteran recorded 51 combined tackles and zero interceptions this past season. His best season came in 2021 when he had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown for the Texans.

Previous Stint with the Browns

Before his tenure with the Texans, Thomas spent three years with the Cleveland Browns, where he appeared in 45 total games. His experience and versatility make him an intriguing option for the Lions as they look to bolster their secondary.

Detroit Lions Looking into Moving to New Training Camp Site Scott Mitchell wants nothing to do with Lomas Brown Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport Detroit Lions are Interested in Arik Armstead

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are hosting free agent cornerback Tavierre Thomas for a visit.
  2. Thomas finished the 2023 season on injured reserve with the Houston Texans but recorded notable defensive stats in nine games.
  3. He previously played for the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 45 games over three years.

The Bottom Line: A Potential Defensive Boost

The Lions’ interest in Tavierre Thomas comes at a time when they are evaluating their defensive lineup and seeking to strengthen their team for the upcoming season. With his proven track record and ability to perform despite injuries, Thomas could potentially be a valuable depth addition to the Lions’ roster.

Latest

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

0
The Detroit Lions just announced the re-signing of one of their own.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

0
Reading the comments from A.J. Hinch, it does not seem like the Detroit Tigers will be able to hold this phenom back for very long.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

0
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

0
You may not believe how one of our writers graded the Detroit Lions signing of DJ Reader. What grade do you give Brad Holmes' latest move?

Newsletter

Don't miss

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

0
A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon after Horrific Start vs. Sabres

0
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde just benched his goaltender after an absolutely HORRIFIC start vs. the Sabres.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Josh Reynolds

0
Detroit Lions Free Agency: Find out our prediction for WR Josh Reynolds. Do you think the Lions will re-sign him?
Lions Notes

Possibility or pipe dream? Detroit Lions Land Patrick Surtain II

0
One local writer has suggested what the Detroit Lions should give up to acquire Patrick Surtain II, one of the top cornerbacks in football, from the Denver Broncos.
NFL News Reports

Saquon Barkley agrees to contract with Philadelphia Eagles

0
BREAKING: Saquon Barkley has signed a mega-deal and it is NOT with the New York Giants!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions just announced the re-signing of one of their own.
Read more

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

W.G. Brady -
Reading the comments from A.J. Hinch, it does not seem like the Detroit Tigers will be able to hold this phenom back for very long.
Read more

Detroit Lions Re-sign Khalil Dorsey

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have announced an under-the-radar cornerback signing.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!