Detroit Lions Top 10 salary cap hits for 2022: Following Preseason Game No. 1

The 2022 NFL regular season is right around the corner and our Detroit Lions have now officially signed all eight of their picks, including first-round picks, Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.

So, where do the Lions stand after their first preseason game when it comes to the salary cap?

According to Over the Cap, the Lions currently have $9,981,299 in available cap space, which ranks them No. 19 out of 32 NFL teams.

Here is a look at the Detroit Lions Top 10 salary caps hits for the 2022 season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

