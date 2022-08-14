Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Top 10 salary cap hits for 2022: Following Preseason Game No. 1

The 2022 NFL regular season is right around the corner and our Detroit Lions have now officially signed all eight of their picks, including first-round picks, Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.

So, where do the Lions stand after their first preseason game when it comes to the salary cap?

According to Over the Cap, the Lions currently have $9,981,299 in available cap space, which ranks them No. 19 out of 32 NFL teams.

Here is a look at the Detroit Lions Top 10 salary caps hits for the 2022 season.

Player Base Salary Prorated Bonus Roster Bonus Workout Bonus Other Bonus Guaranteed Salary Cap
Number
Dead Money & Cap Savings
Regular Per Game
Jared Goff $10,650,000 $5,000,000 $15,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $15,500,000 $31,150,000
$30,500,000
$650,000
Taylor Decker $14,750,000 $3,900,000 $0 $0 $250,000 $0 $7,650,000 $18,900,000
$24,250,000
($5,350,000)
Romeo Okwara $11,000,000 $3,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $10,000,000 $14,500,000
$20,500,000
($6,000,000)
Jeff Okudah $895,000 $5,486,095 $2,763,048 $0 $0 $0 $3,658,048 $9,144,143
$19,812,310
($10,668,167)
Michael Brockers $7,000,000 $1,975,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $4,000,000 $8,975,000
$7,950,000
$1,025,000
Halapoulivaati Vaitai $6,500,000 $1,733,750 $0 $0 $500,000 $0 $0 $8,733,750
$5,201,250
$3,532,500
Frank Ragnow $2,751,529 $4,800,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $2,751,529 $7,551,529
$34,551,529
($27,000,000)
T.J. Hockenson $965,000 $3,108,859 $2,432,895 $0 $0 $0 $3,197,895 $6,506,754
$15,698,754
($9,192,000)
Aidan Hutchinson $705,000 $5,788,343 $0 $0 $0 $0 $705,000 $6,493,343
$35,715,388
($29,222,045)
Penei Sewell $825,000 $3,721,649 $930,412 $0 $0 $0 $1,755,412 $5,477,061
$19,717,419
($14,240,358)
