We are less than a month away from the start of training camp for the Detroit Lions, and we thought it would be fun to preview the current players on the roster, from top to bottom. Today, in our Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview, we will talk about the Lions' quarterback situation, which seems to be set in stone.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview: Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

We start with the most important player on the entire roster, Jared Goff. Goff was amazing over the final 10 games or so of the 2022 season, and if he can replicate that in 2023, look out. Goff is QB1 for the Lions, and if he balls out this season, he could be QB1 for a long time.

Nate Sudfeld

Heading into the offseason, my thought was that the Lions would roll into the 2023 season with somebody other than Nate Sudfeld as QB2. That being said, the Lions coaches, along with GM Brad Holmes, like Sudfeld, and it looks like he will be Goff's backup this coming season.

Hendon Hooker

The Lions selected Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is going to be very interesting to see what his ultimate role with the team ends up being. For now, it sounds like Hooker could be red-shirted as he continues to recover from his torn ACL.

Adrian Martinez

Martinez, who is a mobile QB, was signed by the Lions as a UDFA following the NFL Draft, and the best-case scenario for him is that he sticks around on the practice squad so that he can give the defense a different look during practice.

Bottom Line: The Lions are Content with their QBs

If I was Lions' GM Brad Holmes, I would still be looking hard at adding free-agent QB Teddy Bridgewater to backup Jared Goff. Holmes and Dan Campbell have made it clear that they love their QB situation, but if Goff were to go down for an extended period of time, it would be a disaster for the Lions.