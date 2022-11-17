Detroit Lions tweet at Buffalo Bills after game is moved to Ford Field

The Lions tweeted some reminders to the Bills

The Bills will host the Browns at Ford Field on Sunday

There will be an NFL game at Ford Field in Week 11, but it will not involve the Detroit Lions. In case you have not heard, Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in response to the giant snowstorm that could drop up to six feet of the white stuff. Following the breaking news, whoever runs the Lions’ Twitter account decided to have some fun by tweeting at the Bills.

What did the Detroit Lions tweet at the Buffalo Bills?

As you can see below, the Lions tweeted at the Bills following the breaking news.

“Important numbers are by the phone, lock up when you leave, and please don’t break the tables,” the Lions tweeted.

Important numbers are by the phone, lock up when you leave and please don’t break the tables. https://t.co/sDPwNslBlZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 17, 2022

The Bills fans, A.K.A. “Bills Mafia”, are known for breaking tables during their tailgates before (and even after) games.

Here is a little taste of what ‘Bills Mafia’ is all about.

Ironically, the Lions will be playing against the New York Giants on Sunday (East Rutherford, New Jersey)