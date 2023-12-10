Detroit Lions uniform combo for Week 14 matchup vs. Bears

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 10-3 on the season when they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Last night, the Lions revealed their uniform combo for their Week 14 matchup against the Bears, and it appears to be a winning combination!

What Uniform Combo Will the Lions Wear?

On Saturday night, the Lions unveiled their uniform combo for their matchup against the Bears, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their white jersey with silver pants and white socks.

Look Good, Play Good

While the Detroit Lions' current uniform combination isn't my top choice – that honor belongs to their classic throwback ensemble – it still has an appealing aesthetic. Speaking from experience as a former athlete, albeit not at a very high level, there's definitely a confidence boost that comes with wearing a great uniform. One thing is for sure: when the Lions step onto Soldier Field to face the Bears, they're going to look sharp!