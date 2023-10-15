Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Point Spread Revealed

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions went to Tampa Bay on a mission, and that mission was successful as they walked away with a huge win to move to 5-1 on the season. Now, the Lions will shift their focus to the Baltimore Ravens, who they will take on in Week 7. The Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens point spread has been released, and according to DraftKings, the Ravens have opened as a 2.5-point home favorite.

Why it Matters

With a 5-1 record, the Lions are sitting in first place in the NFC North, ahead of the second-place Green Bay Packers, who are 2-3. Like the Lions, the Ravens (4-2) are also at the top of their division, ahead of Cleveland and Pittsburgh, who both have a 3-2 record.

Bottom Line: On to Week 7

The revealed point spread designates the Baltimore Ravens as a narrow 2.5-point favorite in their upcoming clash with the Detroit Lions. With the Lions enjoying a strong 5-1 record, this game promises to be an exciting battle as both teams vie for victory. Note: don't be surprised at all if this spread shifts as the week goes on.