Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Lions open as a home underdog

It has not been the season that the Detroit Lions thought it would be heading into Week 8 as they currently sit at 1-5, which is the worst record in the entire National Football League. On Sunday, the Lions had a chance to right the ship a bit with a big road win over the Dallas Cowboys, and during the first half, it looked like they had a chance to do just that. Until they didn’t and the Cowboys walked away with a 24-6 home win. Up next: Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins.

Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: How many points are the Dolphins favored by?

The Lions will have to put Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys behind them as quickly as possible because they have another tough matchup staring them in the face as the Miami Dolphins will invade Ford Field this coming Sunday.

According to our friends over at Draft Kings, the opening point spread has been released and the Dolphins are currently a 3-point road favorite over the Lions.

Nation, who will you be betting on in this one?