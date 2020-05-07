41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Week 1 and Week 17 matchups leaked

On Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. EST, the 2020 NFL regular-season schedule will be released.

That, of course, means that there will be plenty of leaks leading up to the announcement and we will do our best to pass them along to you.

The latest comes from Danny Parkins and reveals the Detroit Lions will open the 2020 season at home against the Chicago Bears. As you can see, Parkins also has the Chicago Bears squaring off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, which means the Lions would play against the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of the season, though whether that game is at home or on the road is yet to be released.

 

By Arnold Powell

