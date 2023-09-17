Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List for Matchup vs. Seattle Seahawks

We are less than two hours away from watching our Detroit Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Ford Field is going to be ROCKING! The Lions are coming off a huge Week 1 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they lost starting LT Taylor Decker along the way. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Week 2 Inactives list, and as you can see, Decker is not the only regular who will not play against the Seahawks.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List?

Here is the Lions' inactives list, which was just released:

Why it Matters

Heading into the season, the Detroit Lions were nearly 100% healthy, but heading into Week 2, they are already having to deal with a couple of key injuries, including Taylor Decker, who injured his ankle against the Chiefs. With that being said, the Lions have a ‘Next Man Up' mentality, and that is exactly what will have to happen today against the Seahawks.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: It's Almost Time!!!

Regardless of which players will be out for the Lions today, one thing is for certain, Ford Field is going to be LOUD for today's game. The hype around this team has never been higher, and you can bet the fans are going to do everything they can to show the Seahawks which NFL team really has the '12th Man' in the stands.