Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynold’s contract details are beautiful

Earlier this week, news broke that the Detroit Lions had signed WR Josh Reynolds to a contract extension.

The contract details have now been released and it is quite a deal for the Lions.

As you can see below, via Over The Cap, Reynold’s cap hit in 2022 is just $2 million and it will just to $4 million in 2023.

Overall, it is a 2-year, $6 million deal, which is far better than the original report that said it was a $12 max value.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million.

This is a move that seemed like a no-brainer heading into the offseason as Reynolds not only played well down the stretch for the Lions but he is also a great leader.

Nation, do you approve of this signing?

