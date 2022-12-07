Detroit Lions’Michael Badgley named Week 13 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It was an absolute route on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field as the Detroit Lions dismantled the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14. Their effort was in no small part helped by the right leg of Michael Badgley who added 16 points. The Lions did not punt once during the game and leaned heavily on Badgley to further their domination. For his efforts, Badgely was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13.

Michael Badgely has ended Detroit Lions’ kicking woes

The Lions have struggled in the kicking game this season, often opting to go for it on fourth down instead of taking the points. This could be in part to Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness, which he seems to have calmed down or could be due to his lack of trust in their previous kickers: Austin Seibert and Dominik Eberle. Badgely has come into Motown and appeared in seven games for the Lions. He’s made all of his extra-point attempts and gone 11-12 in field goals.

In the win over Jacksonville, Badgley was 4-4 on field goal attempts, with a long make of 47 yards. He also nailed all of his extra point attempts (4), going a perfect 8-8 on the day. Previously with the Bears earlier in the season, Badgley was signed before the Dallas game and since has solidified the Lions’ kicking game. Congrats to Michael on the weekly award and here’s to following it up this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.