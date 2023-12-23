Detroit Pistons fans blast Tom Gores for his response to ‘Sell the Team’ chants

Detroit Pistons fans blast Tom Gores for his response to their “Sell The Team” chant.

The Detroit Pistons‘ unexpected and alarming struggles this season have put them just one loss away from tying the single-season mark for consecutive losses and four away from setting the NBA's all-time record of futility. Team owner Tom Gores, in his recent public remarks after a prolonged period of silence, had a direct message to the fans who went viral for their audible “Sell The Team” chants on December 21, and now they're responding in kind.

Pistons fans chanted “Sell The Team” during their latest loss

The Pistons find themselves in a nearly unfathomable slump, enduring a staggering 25 consecutive losses following a promising 2-1 start to the season. Their recent defeat against the Utah Jazz, who were missing key players, added to this challenging stretch. Towards the end of the game, audible chants of “Sell The Team!” echoed from the remaining fans at Little Caesars Arena, reflecting their frustration and disappointment with the team's performance.

Sell the team chants at LCA 😬 pic.twitter.com/jaUbg9xCBm — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) December 22, 2023

Tom Gores rejected the idea of selling the Pistons

Owner Tom Gores engaged with a group of media members on Friday night on a conference call, adamantly dismissing the idea of selling the team.

“They can say what they want, but that’s ridiculous,” Gores said during the conference call. “It’s ridiculous. Other than winning, and we should win more games, we do everything to bring the best to Detroit. Sell the team? They don’t understand what we’re doing in the community. I know we have to have more wins, but we’re taking care and are being in tune with the community. Me selling the team would be selling the community out. I’m not doing that to the community. When you put aside basketball, we’ve made a very big difference in the community, and that means a lot to me. I understand that’s only going to mean a lot to people if we win, but the underworking of what’s happening and our community over all these years is there. We’re doing multi-billion dollar things outside of it. I understand fans being upset, but it’s a ridiculous thought.”

Detroit Pistons fans blast Tom Gores for his response

The primary objective of a professional sports franchise is success in their games. While community involvement is commendable, winning remains paramount for fans. Understandably, Pistons fans might have felt less than enthusiastic about Gores' comments, especially considering their ongoing struggles on the court that now have them just four straight losses from setting the new NBA record for futility.

Bottom Line: The Pistons are in the business of winning, and that's not happening right now

It is highly improbable that Gores will ever consider selling the Pistons – at least, any time soon. Detroit sports fans are likely familiar with this sentiment, having held hopes for the Ford Family to sell the Detroit Lions, which remained unfulfilled over the decades.

While Gores expressed a desire for changes within the franchise and a commitment to winning, those hoping for a sale and a change in ownership should be prepared for a prolonged wait.