Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver gives update on Cade Cunningham

In a recent interview with ESPN, Detroit Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver expressed his desire to restore the team's former glory and return to playoff contention. Weaver acknowledges that the key to achieving this goal lies in the health and development of franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham, who is recovering from a season-ending surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left leg. Cunningham, the former No. 1 overall pick, holds the potential to elevate the Pistons to new heights, but his journey to stardom hinges on his return to full health.

According to Weaver, the Pistons were poised to make progress last season, but Cunningham's injury hindered their momentum. However, he is optimistic about Cunningham's recovery, stating that the young player has shown impressive strength and determination throughout the summer. The team eagerly anticipates his return and looks to him to lead the way on the court.

“We were poised to take a step up last season, but Cade's injury kind of slowed us down,” Weaver said. “Now, he's coming back full speed ahead and he's looked very, very strong this summer. We're excited about him coming back and leading the troops.”

Key Points

Troy Weaver emphasizes the importance of Cade Cunningham's return for the Pistons' success.

Cunningham's recovery from a season-ending injury is crucial for the team's progress.

The Pistons were on the verge of improvement before Cunningham's injury slowed them down.

Cunningham's health and development are paramount for the team to reach its full potential.

Bottom Line – The Road to Success

As Weaver and the Pistons set their sights on revitalizing the franchise, Cunningham's presence and performance hold the key to their success. The team's aspirations of becoming a formidable force in the league depend on Cunningham's ability to recover and thrive on the court. The future looks promising, and with Cunningham leading the way, the Pistons aim to reclaim their position as a dominant force in the NBA.