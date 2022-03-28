in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons lose key player for remainder of season

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Detroit News is reporting that the Pistons will be without Jerami Grant for the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

From The Detroit News:

Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.

Before getting hurt, Grant was averaging 19.2 points in 47 games with the Pistons this season.

