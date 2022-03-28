Detroit Pistons lose key player for remainder of season

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Detroit News is reporting that the Pistons will be without Jerami Grant for the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

From The Detroit News:

Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.

Before getting hurt, Grant was averaging 19.2 points in 47 games with the Pistons this season.