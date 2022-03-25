in Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons lose G Hamidou Diallo for remainder of 2021-22 season

updated

Well, this is a bummer.

Accord to the Detroit Pistons, guard Hamidou Diallo is being shut down for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Pistons announced just moments ago that Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture.

Tough break for Diallo.

