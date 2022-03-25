Detroit Pistons lose G Hamidou Diallo for remainder of 2021-22 season

Well, this is a bummer.
Accord to the Detroit Pistons, guard Hamidou Diallo is being shut down for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
The Pistons announced just moments ago that Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture.
Tough break for Diallo.
