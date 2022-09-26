According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24.

Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others

Cunningham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 17.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG during his rookie season with the Pistons. 2023-24 will be Cunningham’s third season in the NBA, and he’ll earn $11,055,360 during that season.

Hayes, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will earn $7,413,955 during the 2023-24 season.

Stewart, who was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 8.3 PPG and 8.7 RPG during the 2021-22 season. Stewart will earn $5,266,713 in 2023-24.

Bey, who was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, started in all 82 games for the Pistons during the 2021-22 season. During those games, he averaged 16.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.8 APG. Bey will make $4,556,983 in the final season of his rookie contract.