Detroit Pistons release update on George Blaha

UPDATE:

In case you had not yet heard, the Detroit Pistons released some unfortunate news on Sunday that their long-time voice, George Blaha had undergone a heart bypass procedure.

On Tuesday evening, the Pistons tweeted out the great news that Blaha underwent a successful bypass procedure and that he is going well.

Our prayers continue to go out for George!

The Detroit #Pistons are happy to report that George Blaha underwent a successful heart bypass procedure earlier today. He is doing well and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 15, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

George Blaha has been the voice of the Detroit Pistons since 1976 and has been synonymous with Motor City hoops for as long as anyone can remember. However, he’ll be missing the remainder of this season behind the mic.

The Pistons have announced that Blaha has undergone a heart bypass procedure, the need for which was diagnosed during a routine check-up earlier in the week. Thankfully, he’s “resting comfortably”.

The Detroit #Pistons released today that legendary play-by-play announcer George Blaha will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a medical procedure. @BallySportsDET Read: https://t.co/tF2m5cCFNi — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 13, 2022

“I am disappointed to miss the remainder of the season, but my health is the number one priority right now and I have a great team of doctors guiding my short-term and long-term health,” said Blaha. “I’m grateful that they caught my issue early and they expect a full recovery. I look forward to getting back to full speed with rest and rehabilitation during the offseason and returning next year for my 47th season calling games for the Pistons.”

“George is part of our family and he and his wife, Mary, have our full support every step of the way,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “George is in the best of care and in great spirits. We join his many fans, friends and colleagues in wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

In addition to his work with the Pistons, Blaha also serves as the announcer for Michigan State Spartans football.

